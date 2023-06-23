Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Angels - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Friday, Jurickson Profar (batting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Reds.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .235 with 17 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 29 walks.
- Profar has had a hit in 43 of 66 games this year (65.2%), including multiple hits 15 times (22.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.8% of his games this year, Profar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 29 games this season (43.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.278
|AVG
|.196
|.345
|OBP
|.280
|.444
|SLG
|.304
|15
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|12
|18/13
|K/BB
|38/16
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.16 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (81 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.08 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .256 against him.
