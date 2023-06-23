Ezequiel Tovar is available when the Colorado Rockies battle Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Coors Field Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 18 against the Braves) he went 1-for-3.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has 19 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks while batting .256.

Tovar enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .389 with one homer.

In 49 of 70 games this season (70.0%) Tovar has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (18.6%).

He has homered in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 70), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Tovar has had at least one RBI in 34.3% of his games this season (24 of 70), with more than one RBI six times (8.6%).

He has scored in 29 of 70 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 36 .271 AVG .242 .306 OBP .279 .441 SLG .386 13 XBH 13 3 HR 3 14 RBI 16 32/4 K/BB 41/7 1 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings