The Denver Broncos right now have +5000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Denver Betting Insights

Denver covered six times in 17 games with a spread last season.

The Broncos and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

From an offensive standpoint, Denver ranked 21st in the NFL with 325.1 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked seventh in total defense (320 yards allowed per contest).

The Broncos were 4-4 at home last year, but they won only one game away from home.

Denver posted three wins as the favorite in eight games last season, and was victorious twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

In the AFC West, the Broncos won just one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson passed for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), completing 60.5% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.

On the ground, Wilson scored three touchdowns and picked up 277 yards.

In the passing game, Jerry Jeudy scored six TDs, catching 67 balls for 972 yards (64.8 per game).

On the ground for the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine scored two touchdowns a season ago and picked up 394 yards (24.6 per game).

Courtland Sutton had 64 receptions for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

Josey Jewell collected two interceptions to go with 128 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 13 games last year.

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders - +6600 2 September 17 Commanders - +6600 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 4 October 1 @ Bears - +6600 5 October 8 Jets - +1600 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +650 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +650 10 November 13 @ Bills - +800 11 November 19 Vikings - +5000 12 November 26 Browns - +3000 13 December 3 @ Texans - +15000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2500 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2000 16 December 24 Patriots - +5000 17 December 31 Chargers - +2500 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +6600

