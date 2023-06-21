Rockies vs. Reds Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 21
The Cincinnati Reds (39-35) hope to sweep the Colorado Rockies (29-47) on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park, beginning at 12:35 PM ET.
The Reds will call on Andrew Abbott (3-0) versus the Rockies and Connor Seabold (1-3).
Rockies vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Probable Pitchers: Abbott - CIN (3-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-3, 5.88 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Seabold
- Seabold (1-3) takes the mound first for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.88 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw three innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing nine earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 5.88 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings over 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .285 to his opponents.
- Seabold is looking to pick up his third quality start of the year in this outing.
- Seabold has five starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Connor Seabold vs. Reds
- The opposing Reds offense has a collective .255 batting average, and is 12th in the league with 639 total hits and 10th in MLB play with 357 runs scored. They have the 14th-ranked slugging percentage (.404) and are 24th in all of MLB with 68 home runs.
- Seabold has an 8.31 ERA and a 2.538 WHIP against the Reds this season in 4 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .421 batting average over one appearance.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott
- The Reds' Abbott (3-0) will make his fourth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.
- The 24-year-old has pitched in three games this season with a .00 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .161.
- Abbott will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He is looking for his fourth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
