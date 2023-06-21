Rockies vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 21
Wednesday's game at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (39-35) matching up with the Colorado Rockies (29-47) at 12:35 PM (on June 21). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 victory for the Reds, who is a small favorite based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Andrew Abbott (3-0) to the mound, while Connor Seabold (1-3) will get the nod for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Reds 4, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rockies have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.
- The Rockies have been underdogs in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (39.4%) in those contests.
- This season, Colorado has been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer six times, losing every contest.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Colorado is the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (334 total runs).
- The Rockies have pitched to a 5.46 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 16
|@ Braves
|L 8-1
|Dinelson Lamet vs Jared Shuster
|June 17
|@ Braves
|L 10-2
|Connor Seabold vs Bryce Elder
|June 18
|@ Braves
|L 14-6
|Chase Anderson vs Charlie Morton
|June 19
|@ Reds
|L 5-4
|Austin Gomber vs Brandon Williamson
|June 20
|@ Reds
|L 8-6
|Noah Davis vs Ben Lively
|June 21
|@ Reds
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Andrew Abbott
|June 23
|Angels
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 24
|Angels
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Griffin Canning
|June 25
|Angels
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Tyler Anderson
|June 27
|Dodgers
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 28
|Dodgers
|-
|Connor Seabold vs TBA
