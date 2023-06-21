On Wednesday, Randal Grichuk (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

  • Grichuk has 14 doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks while batting .292.
  • Grichuk has picked up a hit in 70.7% of his 41 games this season, with multiple hits in 34.1% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 41 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Grichuk has had an RBI in 12 games this season (29.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.3%).
  • He has scored in 46.3% of his games this year (19 of 41), with two or more runs five times (12.2%).

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 21
.347 AVG .244
.413 OBP .315
.514 SLG .329
11 XBH 5
0 HR 1
5 RBI 10
17/6 K/BB 18/8
0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Reds' 4.89 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (94 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a .00 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a .00 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .161 to opposing hitters.
