Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Reds - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:23 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nolan Jones -- hitting .361 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the hill, on June 21 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI) against the Reds.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is batting .354 with eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Jones has gotten a hit in 18 of 23 games this year (78.3%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (34.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in five games this season (21.7%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his plate appearances.
- Jones has had at least one RBI in 43.5% of his games this season (10 of 23), with more than one RBI four times (17.4%).
- He has scored in 10 of 23 games (43.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|14
|.355
|AVG
|.353
|.429
|OBP
|.441
|.710
|SLG
|.588
|5
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|10/4
|K/BB
|20/7
|4
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.89 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (94 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds will send Abbott (3-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a .00 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the lefty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- In three games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of .00, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .161 against him.
