For Wednesday's MLB action, here is a list of all of the day's probable starters, headlined by a matchup between Kevin Gausman's Blue Jays and Sandy Alcantara's Marlins.

Keep scrolling to find the pitching matchups for every game on the schedule for June 21.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Blue Jays at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Gausman (6-3) to the mound as they take on the Marlins, who will look to Alcantara (2-5) for the game between the teams on Wednesday.

TOR: Gausman MIA: Alcantara
15 (92.2 IP) Games/IP 14 (88.2 IP)
3.01 ERA 5.08
11.8 K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Marlins

Live Stream Blue Jays at Marlins

Orioles at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Tyler Wells (6-2) to the hill as they face the Rays, who will counter with Taj Bradley (4-3) when the teams meet Wednesday.

BAL: Wells TB: Bradley
14 (81.2 IP) Games/IP 9 (43 IP)
3.20 ERA 4.19
9.0 K/9 13.2

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Rays

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Orioles at Rays

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Rockies at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Connor Seabold (1-3) to the mound as they take on the Reds, who will give the start to Andrew Abbott (3-0) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.

COL: Seabold CIN: Abbott
16 (56.2 IP) Games/IP 3 (17.2 IP)
5.88 ERA 0.00
6.8 K/9 6.1

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Reds

Live Stream Rockies at Reds

Cubs at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (2-2) to the mound as they face the Pirates, who will give the start to Rich Hill (6-6) for the game between the clubs Wednesday.

CHC: Hendricks PIT: Hill
5 (28.1 IP) Games/IP 14 (77.1 IP)
3.18 ERA 4.42
5.1 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Pirates

Live Stream Cubs at Pirates

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Royals at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Brady Singer (4-6) to the mound as they play the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Matthew Boyd (4-5) when the teams meet on Wednesday.

KC: Singer DET: Boyd
14 (69.2 IP) Games/IP 13 (64.1 IP)
6.33 ERA 5.88
8.4 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Royals at Tigers

Live Stream Royals at Tigers

Mets at Astros Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Tylor Megill (6-4) to the mound as they face the Astros, who will give the start to Cristian Javier (7-1) when the teams meet Wednesday.

NYM: Megill HOU: Javier
14 (69 IP) Games/IP 14 (80.2 IP)
4.83 ERA 2.90
7.3 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Mets at Astros

Live Stream Mets at Astros

Diamondbacks at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (8-2) to the mound as they play the Brewers, who will counter with Julio Teheran (2-2) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.

ARI: Gallen MIL: Teherán
15 (91.1 IP) Games/IP 5 (30.1 IP)
2.96 ERA 1.78
9.9 K/9 5.9

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Brewers

Live Stream Diamondbacks at Brewers

Cardinals at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (4-4) to the mound as they face the Nationals, who will look to Trevor Williams (3-4) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.

STL: Mikolas WSH: Williams
15 (86.2 IP) Games/IP 14 (70 IP)
4.36 ERA 4.50
6.5 K/9 6.9

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Nationals

Live Stream Cardinals at Nationals

Braves at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will counter with Aaron Nola (6-5) when the teams face off on Wednesday.

ATL: Smith-Shawver PHI: Nola
3 (13.1 IP) Games/IP 15 (94.2 IP)
2.03 ERA 4.66
7.4 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Braves at Phillies

Live Stream Braves at Phillies

Mariners at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Luis Castillo (4-5) to the hill as they take on the Yankees, who will give the start to Jhony Brito (0-0) when the clubs play Wednesday.

SEA: Castillo NYY: Brito
14 (82.1 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP)
2.73 ERA -
10.7 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Yankees

Live Stream Mariners at Yankees

Athletics at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Paul Blackburn (0-0) to the mound as they play the Guardians on Wednesday.

OAK: Blackburn CLE: TBD
4 (20.2 IP) Games/IP -
3.48 ERA -
10.0 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Guardians

Live Stream Athletics at Guardians

Red Sox at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Garrett Whitlock (4-2) to the hill as they play the Twins, who will give the start to Sonny Gray (4-1) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.

BOS: Whitlock MIN: Gray
7 (39 IP) Games/IP 14 (76 IP)
4.38 ERA 2.25
7.6 K/9 9.4

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Twins

Live Stream Red Sox at Twins

Rangers at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Martin Perez (6-3) to the bump as they play the White Sox, who will counter with Michael Kopech (3-5) for the matchup between the teams Wednesday.

TEX: Pérez CHW: Kopech
14 (77.1 IP) Games/IP 14 (78 IP)
4.54 ERA 3.92
6.3 K/9 10.3

Vegas Odds for Rangers at White Sox

Live Stream Rangers at White Sox

Dodgers at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Michael Grove (0-0) to the bump as they face the Angels, who will give the start to Shohei Ohtani (6-2) when the teams face off Wednesday.

LAD: Grove LAA: Ohtani
0 (0 IP) Games/IP 14 (82 IP)
- ERA 3.40
- K/9 11.5

Live Stream Dodgers at Angels

Padres at Giants Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Yu Darvish (5-5) to the bump as they play the Giants on Wednesday.

SD: Darvish SF: TBD
13 (74 IP) Games/IP -
4.74 ERA -
9.6 K/9 -

Live Stream Padres at Giants

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.