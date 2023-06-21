On Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Footprint Center, the Phoenix Mercury (2-8) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Las Vegas Aces (10-1). It airs at 3:30 PM ET on NBA TV and AZFamily.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercury vs. Aces matchup.

Mercury vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV and AZFamily

NBA TV and AZFamily Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces have covered five times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

The Mercury have covered just twice in nine chances against the spread this season.

Las Vegas has covered the spread when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites in its only opportunity this season.

In the Aces' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

In the Mercury's nine chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

