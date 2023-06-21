Mercury vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:36 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Footprint Center, the Phoenix Mercury (2-8) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Las Vegas Aces (10-1). It airs at 3:30 PM ET on NBA TV and AZFamily.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercury vs. Aces matchup.
Mercury vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV and AZFamily
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Mercury vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-19)
|164.5
|-4500
|+1600
|BetMGM
|Aces (-18.5)
|164.5
|-10000
|+1500
|PointsBet
|Aces (-19.5)
|164.5
|-2994
|+1200
|Tipico
|Aces (-18.5)
|164.5
|-3500
|+950
Mercury vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Aces have covered five times in 10 chances against the spread this season.
- The Mercury have covered just twice in nine chances against the spread this season.
- Las Vegas has covered the spread when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites in its only opportunity this season.
- In the Aces' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
- In the Mercury's nine chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
