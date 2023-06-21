Jorge Alfaro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Reds - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:23 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies and Jorge Alfaro, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI last time in action, take on Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
Jorge Alfaro Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jorge Alfaro At The Plate (2022)
- Alfaro hit .246 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- In 59.3% of his 81 games last season, Alfaro got a hit. He also had 14 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in seven games a year ago (out of 81 opportunities, 8.6%), leaving the ballpark in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.9% of his 81 games a year ago, Alfaro picked up an RBI (25 times). He also had 10 games with multiple RBIs (12.3%), and three or more RBIs in five games.
- He crossed the plate in 21 of 81 games last season (25.9%), including scoring more than once in 3.7% of his games (three times).
Jorge Alfaro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|35
|.197
|AVG
|.307
|.221
|OBP
|.360
|.303
|SLG
|.482
|9
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|20
|54/3
|K/BB
|44/8
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.86).
- Reds pitchers combined to surrender 213 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Abbott (3-0) takes the mound for the Reds in his fourth start of the season. He has a .00 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of .00, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .161 against him.
