Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Reds - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:34 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Jurickson Profar -- with an on-base percentage of .261 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the mound, on June 20 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Reds.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .236 with 17 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 29 walks.
- Profar has had a hit in 42 of 65 games this year (64.6%), including multiple hits 15 times (23.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Profar has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (26.2%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (10.8%).
- In 28 games this season (43.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.278
|AVG
|.195
|.345
|OBP
|.283
|.444
|SLG
|.308
|15
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|12
|18/13
|K/BB
|38/16
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.87 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lively gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.07, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.