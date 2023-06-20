Jorge Alfaro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Reds - June 20
After going 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI in his last game, Jorge Alfaro and the Colorado Rockies take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Ben Lively) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Reds.
Jorge Alfaro Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Jorge Alfaro At The Plate (2022)
- Alfaro hit .246 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- Alfaro got a hit in 48 of 81 games last season, with multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He hit a home run in seven games a year ago (out of 81 opportunities, 8.6%), leaving the ballpark in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Alfaro drove in a run in 25 of 81 games last season (30.9%), including 10 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (12.3%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
- He touched home plate in 25.9% of his games last season (21 of 81), with two or more runs on three occasions (3.7%).
Jorge Alfaro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|35
|.197
|AVG
|.307
|.221
|OBP
|.360
|.303
|SLG
|.482
|9
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|20
|54/3
|K/BB
|44/8
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combined to surrender 213 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
- Lively gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.07, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .255 batting average against him.
