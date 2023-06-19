Will Benson and the Cincinnati Reds head into the first of a three-game series against Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Rockies have +140 odds to play spoiler. A 10-run total is set for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -165 +140 10 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Rockies and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have fallen short of covering the runline in the two of their past 10 matchups that had a set spread.

Read More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have won in 26, or 40.6%, of the 64 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has a record of 12-28, a 30% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +140 or more by bookmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 32 of its 73 opportunities.

In 14 games with a line this season, the Rockies have a mark of 8-6-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-19 13-26 14-16 15-29 18-32 11-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.