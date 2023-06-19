Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Reds - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:27 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Randal Grichuk -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on June 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is hitting .297 with 14 doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks.
- Grichuk has gotten a hit in 28 of 39 games this year (71.8%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (35.9%).
- He has homered in one of 39 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 30.8% of his games this season, Grichuk has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.7%.
- In 46.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (12.8%).
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|19
|.347
|AVG
|.250
|.413
|OBP
|.326
|.514
|SLG
|.342
|11
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|10
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/8
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.89).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (90 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williamson gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .260 to opposing hitters.
