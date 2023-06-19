Which pitchers are expected to start for their respective teams on Monday? Keep reading for a complete list of the day's probable pitcher matchups, including a game that has the Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly taking on the Brewers' Corbin Burnes.

Keep scrolling to find the pitching matchups for every contest on the docket for June 19.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Cardinals at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (3-5) to the mound as they face the Nationals, who will counter with Josiah Gray (4-5) for the game between the clubs Monday.

STL: Flaherty WSH: Gray 14 (73.2 IP) Games/IP 14 (79 IP) 4.64 ERA 3.19 9.2 K/9 7.5

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Nationals

STL Odds to Win: -155

-155 WSH Odds to Win: +130

+130 Total: 9.5 runs

Royals at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Jordan Lyles (0-11) to the hill as they take on the Tigers, who will look to Reese Olson (0-2) when the clubs meet on Monday.

KC: Lyles DET: Olson 14 (79.2 IP) Games/IP 3 (13.1 IP) 6.78 ERA 6.08 6.7 K/9 7.4

Vegas Odds for Royals at Tigers

DET Odds to Win: -150

-150 KC Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Blue Jays at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (7-4) to the mound as they take on the Marlins, who will give the start to Bryan Hoeing (1-1) when the teams meet on Monday.

TOR: Berrios MIA: Hoeing 14 (85 IP) Games/IP 16 (26 IP) 3.28 ERA 3.12 7.9 K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Marlins

TOR Odds to Win: -160

-160 MIA Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8.5 runs

Cubs at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Drew Smyly (6-4) to the bump as they face the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Osvaldo Bido (0-0) when the clubs play on Monday.

CHC: Smyly PIT: Bido 14 (77.2 IP) Games/IP 1 (4 IP) 3.82 ERA 2.25 7.5 K/9 13.5

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Pirates

CHC Odds to Win: -135

-135 PIT Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9 runs

Rockies at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Austin Gomber (4-6) to the mound as they play the Reds, who will look to Brandon Williamson (1-0) for the matchup between the teams Monday.

COL: Gomber CIN: Williamson 14 (66.2 IP) Games/IP 6 (31.2 IP) 7.29 ERA 5.40 5.9 K/9 6.3

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Reds

CIN Odds to Win: -165

-165 COL Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 10.5 runs

Red Sox at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send James Paxton (2-1) to the bump as they take on the Twins, who will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez (3-3) for the game between the teams on Monday.

BOS: Paxton MIN: Lopez 6 (32 IP) Games/IP 14 (84.1 IP) 3.09 ERA 4.27 12.4 K/9 10.8

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -135

-135 BOS Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8 runs

Diamondbacks at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Kelly (8-3) to the mound as they face the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Burnes (5-4) when the teams meet on Monday.

ARI: Kelly MIL: Burnes 14 (83 IP) Games/IP 14 (83.2 IP) 3.25 ERA 3.44 9.7 K/9 8.9

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -115

-115 ARI Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 7.5 runs

Rangers at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (4-4) to the mound as they take on the White Sox, who will hand the ball to Mike Clevinger (3-4) when the teams face off on Monday.

TEX: Heaney CHW: Clevinger 13 (66.2 IP) Games/IP 12 (62.2 IP) 4.05 ERA 3.88 9.5 K/9 7.6

Mets at Astros Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Max Scherzer (5-2) to the bump as they play the Astros, who will counter with Hunter Brown (6-3) for the game between the clubs on Monday.

NYM: Scherzer HOU: Brown 11 (56.2 IP) Games/IP 13 (75.1 IP) 4.45 ERA 3.46 9.5 K/9 9.9

Vegas Odds for Mets at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -120

-120 NYM Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 7.5 runs

Padres at Giants Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Michael Wacha (7-2) to the hill as they face the Giants, who will give the start to Ryan Walker (2-0) for the game between the clubs Monday.

SD: Wacha SF: Walker 13 (74.2 IP) Games/IP 11 (14.2 IP) 2.89 ERA 1.23 8.3 K/9 9.2

Vegas Odds for Padres at Giants

SD Odds to Win: -120

-120 SF Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

