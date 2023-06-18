Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies will take the field against the Atlanta Braves and starter Charlie Morton on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET at Truist Park.

The Rockies are +260 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Braves (-350). Atlanta (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The contest's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -350 +260 9.5 +100 -120 -2.5 +100 -120

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Rockies have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have failed to cover the spread each time.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been victorious in 26, or 41.3%, of the 63 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +260 moneyline set for this game.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 31 of its 72 games with a total this season.

The Rockies have posted a record of 8-5-0 against the spread this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-19 13-25 14-15 15-29 18-31 11-13

