Mike Moustakas Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Braves - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:25 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Mike Moustakas -- hitting .348 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on June 18 at 1:35 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Braves.
Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Mike Moustakas At The Plate
- Moustakas has six doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while batting .257.
- Moustakas has gotten a hit in 20 of 42 games this season (47.6%), with at least two hits on six occasions (14.3%).
- He has hit a home run in four games this year (9.5%), homering in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Moustakas has had an RBI in 13 games this year (31.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.5%).
- He has scored in 40.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.
Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|.212
|AVG
|.302
|.311
|OBP
|.371
|.462
|SLG
|.396
|7
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|6
|15/8
|K/BB
|16/6
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morton (5-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 31st, 1.440 WHIP ranks 60th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th.
