Elias Diaz -- with an on-base percentage of .282 in his past 10 games, 69 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on June 18 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Truist Park

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 65 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .351.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 16th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.

In 71.0% of his 62 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

In 11.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has an RBI in 22 of 62 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 games this season (32.3%), including three multi-run games (4.8%).

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .336 AVG .257 .376 OBP .328 .579 SLG .354 14 XBH 8 6 HR 1 21 RBI 13 19/8 K/BB 26/11 1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings