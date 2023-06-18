Broncos Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Denver Broncos are 16th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +5000.
Watch the Broncos this season on Fubo!
Broncos Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Broncos to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Denver Betting Insights
- Denver won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.
- Last season, six Broncos games hit the over.
- Denver put up 325.1 yards per game on offense last year (21st in NFL), and it gave up 320 yards per game (seventh) on defense.
- The Broncos were 4-4 at home last season, but they won just one game on the road.
- Denver won twice as the underdog (2-5) and went 3-5 as the favorite last season.
- In the AFC West, the Broncos won only one game (1-5), and in the conference overall they went 3-9.
Broncos Impact Players
- Russell Wilson had 16 TD passes and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 60.5% of his throws for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game).
- In addition, Wilson rushed for 277 yards and three TDs.
- Jerry Jeudy had 67 receptions for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.
- In 16 games for the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine ran for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.
- In the passing game, Courtland Sutton scored two TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 829 yards (55.3 per game).
- Josey Jewell had two interceptions to go with 128 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.
Bet on Broncos to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Raiders
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|Commanders
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|4
|October 1
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|Jets
|-
|+1600
|6
|October 12
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|7
|October 22
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 29
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|10
|November 13
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|11
|November 19
|Vikings
|-
|+5000
|12
|November 26
|Browns
|-
|+3000
|13
|December 3
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|14
|December 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|15
|December 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
|16
|December 24
|Patriots
|-
|+5000
|17
|December 31
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|18
|January 7
|@ Raiders
|-
|+6600
Odds are current as of June 18 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.