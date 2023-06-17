The Atlanta Braves (44-26) will lean on Ronald Acuna Jr. when they host Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (29-43) at Truist Park on Saturday, June 17. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are +240 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Braves (-300). Atlanta is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The contest's over/under has been set at 10 runs.

Rockies vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (4-1, 2.69 ERA) vs Connor Seabold - COL (1-2, 4.70 ERA)

Rockies vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Rockies' game versus the Braves but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Rockies (+240) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rockies to beat the Braves with those odds, and the Rockies emerge with the victory, you'd get back $34.00.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Ryan McMahon get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Rockies vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 38, or 63.3%, of the 60 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have not played a game with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have an 8-2 record over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 62 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (41.9%) in those games.

The Rockies have played as an underdog of +240 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Harold Castro 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+195) Jorge Alfaro 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

