Mike Moustakas Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Braves - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:25 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Mike Moustakas and his .455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Moustakas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Braves Player Props
|Rockies vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Braves
|Rockies vs Braves Odds
|Rockies vs Braves Prediction
Mike Moustakas At The Plate
- Moustakas is batting .248 with six doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Moustakas has recorded a hit in 19 of 41 games this year (46.3%), including five multi-hit games (12.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.3% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.3% of his games this season, Moustakas has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (9.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 39.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|.212
|AVG
|.286
|.311
|OBP
|.362
|.462
|SLG
|.327
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|5
|15/8
|K/BB
|15/6
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Braves are sending Elder (4-1) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.69 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 2.69 ERA ranks seventh, 1.182 WHIP ranks 31st, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 50th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.