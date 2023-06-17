Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Braves - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jurickson Profar -- with a slugging percentage of .476 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .243 with 17 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 walks.
- Profar has gotten at least one hit in 66.1% of his games this year (41 of 62), with at least two hits 15 times (24.2%).
- In 6.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar has had at least one RBI in 27.4% of his games this year (17 of 62), with two or more RBI seven times (11.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 62 games (43.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.278
|AVG
|.207
|.345
|OBP
|.290
|.444
|SLG
|.331
|15
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|12
|18/13
|K/BB
|35/15
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Elder (4-1 with a 2.69 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 2.69 ERA ranks seventh, 1.182 WHIP ranks 31st, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 50th.
