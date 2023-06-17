Jorge Alfaro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Braves - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:28 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jorge Alfaro -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Jorge Alfaro Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Jorge Alfaro At The Plate (2022)
- Alfaro hit .246 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- Alfaro reached base via a hit in 48 of 81 games last season (59.3%), including multiple hits in 17.3% of those games (14 of them).
- In seven of 81 games last year, he hit a long ball (8.6%). He went deep in 2.6% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Alfaro drove in a run in 25 of 81 games last season (30.9%), including 10 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (12.3%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
- He scored a run in 21 of his 81 games a year ago (25.9%), with two or more runs scored three times (3.7%).
Jorge Alfaro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|35
|.197
|AVG
|.307
|.221
|OBP
|.360
|.303
|SLG
|.482
|9
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|20
|54/3
|K/BB
|44/8
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.45).
- Braves pitchers combined to give up 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Elder (4-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.69 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old's 2.69 ERA ranks seventh, 1.182 WHIP ranks 31st, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 50th among qualifying pitchers this season.
