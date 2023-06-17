The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .512 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is hitting .255 with 19 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks.

Tovar will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Tovar has picked up a hit in 69.1% of his 68 games this year, with more than one hit in 19.1% of them.

In 8.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 24 games this season (35.3%), Tovar has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (8.8%) he had more than one.

In 42.6% of his games this year (29 of 68), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 34 .271 AVG .240 .306 OBP .278 .441 SLG .392 13 XBH 13 3 HR 3 14 RBI 16 32/4 K/BB 39/7 1 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings