Venus Williams' round of 16 match in the Viking Classic Birmingham will be versus Jelena Ostapenko. Williams has +2200 odds to be crowned champion at Edgbaston Priory Club.

Williams at the 2023 Viking Classic Birmingham

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Williams' Next Match

On Thursday, June 22 at 5:00 AM ET, Williams will meet Ostapenko in the round of 16, after getting past Camila Giorgi 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 in the previous round.

Williams Stats

Williams defeated Giorgi 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 on Monday in the Round of 32.

Through seven tournaments over the past 12 months, Williams has yet to win a title, and her overall record is 2-6.

In two tournaments on grass over the past year, Williams has gone 1-1.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Williams has played eight matches and 24.9 games per match.

Williams, over the past 12 months, has played two matches on grass, and 33.0 games per match.

Williams has won 26.3% of her return games and 61.0% of her service games over the past year.

Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Williams has won 69.7% of her games on serve and 27.3% on return.

