Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Braves - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:28 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Ryan McMahon -- hitting .342 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Atlanta Braves, with Jared Shuster on the hill, on June 16 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Braves.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has 68 hits and an OBP of .352 to go with a slugging percentage of .494. All three of those stats are tops among Colorado hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 25th in slugging.
- McMahon will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with one homer in his last games.
- In 67.2% of his games this season (45 of 67), McMahon has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (26.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 10 games this season (14.9%), homering in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 37.3% of his games this season, McMahon has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 32 times this year (47.8%), including five games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|35
|.292
|AVG
|.252
|.368
|OBP
|.338
|.542
|SLG
|.450
|18
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|4
|24
|RBI
|14
|48/14
|K/BB
|38/17
|2
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 74 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Shuster (3-2 with a 5.05 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.05, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .231 batting average against him.
