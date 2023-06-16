Ryan McMahon -- hitting .342 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Atlanta Braves, with Jared Shuster on the hill, on June 16 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Braves.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

Jared Shuster TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has 68 hits and an OBP of .352 to go with a slugging percentage of .494. All three of those stats are tops among Colorado hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 25th in slugging.

McMahon will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with one homer in his last games.

In 67.2% of his games this season (45 of 67), McMahon has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (26.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 10 games this season (14.9%), homering in 3.5% of his plate appearances.

In 37.3% of his games this season, McMahon has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 32 times this year (47.8%), including five games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 35 .292 AVG .252 .368 OBP .338 .542 SLG .450 18 XBH 15 6 HR 4 24 RBI 14 48/14 K/BB 38/17 2 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings