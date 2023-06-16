Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will play Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Friday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 58 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Fueled by 223 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 15th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

Colorado has scored 315 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

The Rockies rank 24th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Colorado has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.18) in the majors this season.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.501 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Dinelson Lamet (1-3) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

In three starts, Lamet has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 1.4 frames per outing.

He has made 15 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Dinelson Lamet Blake Snell 6/12/2023 Red Sox W 4-3 Away Connor Seabold James Paxton 6/13/2023 Red Sox W 7-6 Away Chase Anderson Kutter Crawford 6/14/2023 Red Sox L 6-3 Away Austin Gomber Garrett Whitlock 6/15/2023 Braves L 8-3 Away Kyle Freeland AJ Smith-Shawver 6/16/2023 Braves - Away Dinelson Lamet Jared Shuster 6/17/2023 Braves - Away Connor Seabold Bryce Elder 6/18/2023 Braves - Away Chase Anderson Charlie Morton 6/19/2023 Reds - Away Austin Gomber Brandon Williamson 6/20/2023 Reds - Away Kyle Freeland Ben Lively 6/21/2023 Reds - Away Dinelson Lamet Andrew Abbott

