The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

Jared Shuster TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randal Grichuk? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk has 13 doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks while hitting .307.

Grichuk has had a hit in 27 of 36 games this year (75.0%), including multiple hits 13 times (36.1%).

He has homered in one of 36 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Grichuk has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (30.6%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (8.3%).

He has scored in 17 games this season (47.2%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .347 AVG .262 .413 OBP .329 .514 SLG .354 11 XBH 4 0 HR 1 5 RBI 9 17/6 K/BB 13/6 0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings