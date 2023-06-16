Friday's WNBA schedule includes the Washington Mystics (5-4) hosting Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury (2-6) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.

Washington, led by Elena Delle Donne with nine points, six rebounds and three blocks, fell short in an 87-66 defeat versus Indiana in their most recent game. Brittney Sykes added nine points, six rebounds and four assists. Led by Sophie Cunningham with 21 points last time out, Phoenix lost 83-69 versus Seattle.

Mystics vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-700 to win)

Mystics (-700 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+500 to win)

Mercury (+500 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-11.5)

Mystics (-11.5) What's the over/under?: 158.5

158.5 When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: ION

Mercury Season Stats

The Mercury are ninth in the WNBA in points scored (79.1 per game) and worst in points allowed (86).

Phoenix is the worst squad in the WNBA in rebounds per game (30.4) and seventh in rebounds conceded (35.6).

At 20.8 assists per game, the Mercury are third-best in the league.

Phoenix is the worst squad in the WNBA in turnovers per game (16.5) and second-worst in turnovers forced (11.5).

The Mercury are fifth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (7.3 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (32.8%).

Phoenix is fourth in the league in 3-pointers conceded (6.8 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage defensively (29.8%).

Mercury Home/Away Splits

At home the Mercury are better offensively, putting up 80.3 points per game, compared to 78 on the road. They're also better defensively, conceding 84.5 points per game at home, and 87.5 away.

In 2023 Phoenix is averaging more rebounds at home (30.8 per game) than away (30). And it is allowing fewer rebounds at home (32.8) than away (38.5).

At home the Mercury are collecting 20 assists per game, 1.5 less than away (21.5).

This year Phoenix is committing more turnovers at home (18 per game) than on the road (15). And it is forcing fewer turnovers at home (11) than away (12).

This season the Mercury are sinking more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than away (6.5). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than away (28.9%).

Phoenix gives up more 3-pointers per game at home (7.3) than away (6.3), and it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (26.6%).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mercury have won one of the four games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Mercury have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +500 odds on them winning this game.

Phoenix has two wins against the spread this season.

The Mercury have a 16.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

