As play in the Bett1open approaches an end, a quarterfinal is up next for Petra Kvitova versus Caroline Garcia. Kvitova has the fourth-best odds to win (+650) at LTTC Rot-Weiss.

Kvitova at the 2023 Bett1open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Kvitova's Next Match

After getting past Nadia Podoroska 6-1, 6-1, Kvitova will play Garcia in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 23 at 5:00 AM ET.

Kvitova currently has odds of -155 to win her next matchup versus Garcia.

Petra Kvitova Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +1600

Bett1open odds to win: +650

Kvitova Stats

Kvitova is coming off a 6-1, 6-1 win over No. 86-ranked Podoroska in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Kvitova is 34-13 over the past 12 months, with two tournament titles.

Kvitova has won one tournament over the past year on grass, with a match record of 8-1 on that surface.

Kvitova has played 21.6 games per match in her 47 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

In her nine matches on a grass surface over the past year, Kvitova has averaged 21.4 games.

Kvitova, over the past year, has won 77.0% of her service games and 32.0% of her return games.

On grass over the past year, Kvitova has claimed 88.8% of her service games and 31.6% of her return games.

