The Phoenix Mercury (2-6) face the Washington Mystics (5-4) on Friday, June 16, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Mercury vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Mystics

Phoenix averages only 4.3 more points per game (79.1) than Washington gives up to opponents (74.8).

Phoenix's 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than Washington has given up to its opponents (40.6%).

The Mercury are 2-6 when they shoot better than 40.6% from the field.

Phoenix's three-point shooting percentage this season (32.8%) is 4.4 percentage points higher than opponents of Washington are averaging (28.4%).

The Mercury are 2-4 in games when the team makes more than 28.4% of their three-point shots.

Washington and Phoenix rebound at nearly the same rate, with Washington averaging 4.6 more rebounds per game.

Mercury Injuries