Ahead of a game against the Washington Mystics (5-4), the Phoenix Mercury (2-6) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, June 16 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Mercury dropped their most recent matchup 83-69 against the Storm on Tuesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercury gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Myisha Hines-Allen Out Knee 2.8 3.5 0.5

Mercury vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mercury Player Leaders

Brittney Griner is the Mercury's top scorer (20.1 points per game, eighth in WNBA) and rebounder (6.5), and averages 1.6 assists.

Diana Taurasi is posting a team-high 6.0 assists per game. And she is delivering 15.3 points and 3.5 rebounds, making 35.5% of her shots from the floor and 25.4% from 3-point range, with 2.0 treys per contest (10th in WNBA).

The Mercury get 11.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Sug Sutton.

The Mercury receive 13.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Sophie Cunningham.

Michaela Onyenwere gives the Mercury 7.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. She also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Mercury vs. Mystics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mystics -11.5 156.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mystics or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.