Mercury vs. Mystics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:40 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Mystics (5-4) match up with the Phoenix Mercury (2-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, June 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ION.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercury vs. Mystics matchup in this article.
Mercury vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Mercury vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-11.5)
|156.5
|-700
|+510
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-11.5)
|156.5
|-700
|+500
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-11.5)
|156.5
|-700
|+425
Mercury vs. Mystics Betting Trends
- The Mystics have a record of 2-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Mercury have a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Washington has not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.
- So far this season, one of Mystics games has gone over the point total.
- Mercury games have hit the over four out of times this year.
