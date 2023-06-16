Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Braves - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:27 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Friday, Ezequiel Tovar (.268 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Jared Shuster. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Braves.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is hitting .251 with 19 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks.
- Tovar has had a hit in 46 of 67 games this year (68.7%), including multiple hits 12 times (17.9%).
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (9.0%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24 games this season (35.8%), Tovar has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.0%) he had two or more.
- In 43.3% of his games this year (29 of 67), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|33
|.271
|AVG
|.231
|.306
|OBP
|.271
|.441
|SLG
|.388
|13
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|16
|32/4
|K/BB
|38/7
|1
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Braves are sending Shuster (3-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.05 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 5.05 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .231 to his opponents.
