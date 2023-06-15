On Thursday, Elias Diaz (.342 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Colorado Rockies play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be AJ Smith-Shawver. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

AJ Smith-Shawver TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Colorado in OBP (.351) this season, fueled by 62 hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 19th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 42 of 59 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.

Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (10.2%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.6% of his games this season, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 games this season (32.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 28 .336 AVG .252 .376 OBP .325 .579 SLG .330 14 XBH 7 6 HR 0 21 RBI 12 19/8 K/BB 24/10 1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings