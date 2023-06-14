Ryan McMahon and Rafael Devers are among the players with prop bets available when the Colorado Rockies and the Boston Red Sox meet at Fenway Park on Wednesday (beginning at 7:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rockies vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 64 hits with 19 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .262/.344/.488 so far this season.

McMahon hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .275 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and four RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Jun. 12 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Padres Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jun. 9 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 28 walks and 26 RBI (59 total hits).

He has a .247/.324/.393 slash line on the season.

Profar enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Red Sox Jun. 13 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 at Red Sox Jun. 12 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 vs. Padres Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Jurickson Profar or other Rockies players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Garrett Whitlock Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Whitlock Stats

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Garrett Whitlock (3-2) for his seventh start of the season.

He has two quality starts in six chances this season.

Whitlock has made four starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Whitlock Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Jun. 9 6.1 7 2 1 6 1 vs. Rays Jun. 3 4.2 6 4 4 5 2 at Diamondbacks May. 27 5.0 3 1 1 4 0 at Brewers Apr. 22 4.0 8 5 5 1 1 vs. Angels Apr. 16 7.0 3 1 1 5 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Austin Gomber's player props with BetMGM.

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Devers Stats

Devers has recorded 63 hits with 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 56 runs.

He has a slash line of .247/.301/.510 so far this year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rockies Jun. 13 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 vs. Rockies Jun. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Yankees Jun. 10 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Yankees Jun. 9 2-for-4 2 1 1 6

Bet on player props for Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.