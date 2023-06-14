Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Red Sox on June 14, 2023
Ryan McMahon and Rafael Devers are among the players with prop bets available when the Colorado Rockies and the Boston Red Sox meet at Fenway Park on Wednesday (beginning at 7:10 PM ET).
Rockies vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 64 hits with 19 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .262/.344/.488 so far this season.
- McMahon hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .275 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and four RBI.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 12
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 28 walks and 26 RBI (59 total hits).
- He has a .247/.324/.393 slash line on the season.
- Profar enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 13
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 12
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 10
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Garrett Whitlock Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Whitlock Stats
- The Red Sox will hand the ball to Garrett Whitlock (3-2) for his seventh start of the season.
- He has two quality starts in six chances this season.
- Whitlock has made four starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Whitlock Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Yankees
|Jun. 9
|6.1
|7
|2
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 3
|4.2
|6
|4
|4
|5
|2
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 27
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 22
|4.0
|8
|5
|5
|1
|1
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 16
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|2
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Devers Stats
- Devers has recorded 63 hits with 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 56 runs.
- He has a slash line of .247/.301/.510 so far this year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Yankees
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Yankees
|Jun. 9
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
