Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (33-35) will face off against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (29-40) at Fenway Park on Wednesday, June 14. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Red Sox as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +190 moneyline odds. The over/under is 10.5 runs for this game.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Garrett Whitlock - BOS (3-2, 4.78 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (4-5, 7.57 ERA)

Rockies vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 13, or 52%, of those games.

The Red Sox have not played a game with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Boston, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Red Sox have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times over the last 10 games, and lost both matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 59 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (44.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer six times, losing every contest.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+165) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.