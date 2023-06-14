Wednesday's game features the Boston Red Sox (33-35) and the Colorado Rockies (29-40) squaring off at Fenway Park (on June 14) at 7:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will call on Garrett Whitlock (3-2) against the Rockies and Austin Gomber (4-5).

Rockies vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-6.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (three of those matchups had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Rockies have won in 26, or 44.1%, of the 59 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +190 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 34.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Colorado scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (309 total, 4.5 per game).

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.11) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule