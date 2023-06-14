Harold Castro -- with an on-base percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, on June 14 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .263 with seven doubles and four walks.

Castro has gotten a hit in 26 of 41 games this year (63.4%), including seven multi-hit games (17.1%).

He has not gone deep in his 41 games this year.

In 26.8% of his games this season, Castro has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 12 times this year (29.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 19 .300 AVG .222 .296 OBP .265 .357 SLG .270 4 XBH 3 0 HR 0 11 RBI 6 15/0 K/BB 12/4 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings