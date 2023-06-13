Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Red Sox - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 119 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is hitting .310 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.
- Grichuk has had a hit in 26 of 34 games this year (76.5%), including multiple hits 12 times (35.3%).
- He has gone deep in one of 34 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this season (29.4%), Grichuk has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 47.1% of his games this season (16 of 34), he has scored, and in four of those games (11.8%) he has scored more than once.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|14
|.347
|AVG
|.263
|.413
|OBP
|.328
|.514
|SLG
|.351
|11
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|7
|17/6
|K/BB
|12/6
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (84 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Crawford (1-3) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.44 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander threw three innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.44, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .220 against him.
