The Phoenix Mercury (2-5) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report as they ready for their Tuesday, June 13 matchup with the Seattle Storm (1-6) at Footprint Center, which starts at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Mercury are coming off of an 85-82 win over the Fever in their last outing on Sunday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercury gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mercury vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video

CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mercury Player Leaders

Brittney Griner paces the Mercury with 22.7 points per contest (third in league) and 7.1 rebounds, while also posting 1.7 assists.

Diana Taurasi is tops on the Mercury at 6.4 assists per game, while also posting 4.0 rebounds and 17.4 points. She is third in the league in assists.

Sug Sutton puts up 11.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest. At the other end, she delivers 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Sophie Cunningham posts 11.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 31.4% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Michaela Onyenwere posts 7.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 45.0% from beyond the arc (seventh in league) with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mercury vs. Storm Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mercury -7.5 161.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mercury or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.