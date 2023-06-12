Rockies vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 12
Monday's game that pits the Boston Red Sox (33-33) against the Colorado Rockies (27-40) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:10 PM on June 12.
The Red Sox will give the nod to James Paxton (2-1, 3.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Connor Seabold (1-2, 5.10 ERA).
Rockies vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
Rockies vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Red Sox 6, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rockies are 4-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (five of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).
- The Rockies have been underdogs in 57 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (42.1%) in those contests.
- Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +200 or worse on the moneyline this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.
- Colorado scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (298 total, 4.4 per game).
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.18 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 7
|Giants
|L 5-4
|Connor Seabold vs Logan Webb
|June 8
|Giants
|L 6-4
|Chase Anderson vs Alex Cobb
|June 9
|Padres
|L 9-6
|Austin Gomber vs Yu Darvish
|June 10
|Padres
|L 3-2
|Kyle Freeland vs Ryan Weathers
|June 11
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Dinelson Lamet vs Blake Snell
|June 12
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Connor Seabold vs James Paxton
|June 13
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Kutter Crawford
|June 14
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 15
|@ Braves
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs TBA
|June 16
|@ Braves
|-
|Dinelson Lamet vs Bryce Elder
|June 17
|@ Braves
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Charlie Morton
