The Miami Heat are 9-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets have a 3-1 lead in the series.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ABC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 108

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 9)

Heat (+ 9) Pick OU: Over (209.5)



The Nuggets have a 44-36-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 30-48-4 mark from the Heat.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 9-point favorite or more 43.5% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 9 or more (never covered this season).

Denver and its opponents have gone over the over/under 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Heat are 8-16, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.

Nuggets Performance Insights

This season, Denver is putting up 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

With 28.9 assists per game, the Nuggets rank second-best in the league in the category.

The Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They rank 18th in the league by draining 11.8 threes per contest.

Denver is attempting 55.2 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 63.9% of the shots it has attempted (and 72.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 31.2 three-pointers per contest, which are 36.1% of its shots (and 27.1% of the team's buckets).

