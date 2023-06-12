Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the rest of the Denver Nuggets face the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on June 9, Caldwell-Pope put up seven points, three steals and two blocks in a 108-95 win against the Heat.

If you'd like to place a wager on Caldwell-Pope's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 10.8 11.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3.7 Assists 1.5 2.4 1.7 PRA -- 16 16.7 PR -- 13.6 15 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.9



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Heat

Caldwell-Pope is responsible for taking 8.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.3 per game.

Caldwell-Pope is averaging 4.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Caldwell-Pope's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are ranked second in the league, allowing 109.8 points per game.

Giving up 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Heat have conceded 25.6 per contest, 14th in the NBA.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/9/2023 36 7 4 2 2 2 3 6/7/2023 28 6 3 0 0 0 0 6/4/2023 36 6 3 3 1 1 1 6/1/2023 36 7 3 0 1 0 1 2/13/2023 36 8 4 6 2 2 0 12/30/2022 30 20 2 2 4 0 0

