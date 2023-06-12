Bam Adebayo NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Nuggets - June 12
Bam Adebayo and his Miami Heat teammates hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Monday.
We're going to break down Adebayo's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|19.5
|20.4
|17.3
|Rebounds
|10.5
|9.2
|10.6
|Assists
|3.5
|3.2
|4.1
|PRA
|--
|32.8
|32
|PR
|--
|29.6
|27.9
Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Nuggets
- Adebayo is responsible for taking 15.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.9 per game.
- Adebayo's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.
- Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the league, conceding 112.5 points per game.
- The Nuggets allow 40.8 rebounds per game, best in the NBA.
- The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25.7 assists per game.
Bam Adebayo vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|6/9/2023
|44
|20
|11
|3
|0
|1
|1
|6/7/2023
|41
|22
|17
|3
|0
|1
|0
|6/4/2023
|40
|21
|9
|4
|0
|2
|0
|6/1/2023
|40
|26
|13
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2/13/2023
|34
|19
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|12/30/2022
|30
|22
|7
|2
|0
|2
|4
