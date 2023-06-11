The Indiana Fever (2-5) head into a home game against Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury (1-5) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, with the opening tip at 5:00 PM ET.

Indiana enters this game following a 71-69 win against Minnesota. The Fever's leading scorer was Kelsey Mitchell, who ended the game with 22 points. Phoenix lost to Dallas 90-77 in their last game. Brittney Griner (18 PTS, 3 BLK, 61.5 FG%) ended the game as Phoenix's top scorer.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Fever vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Fever (-145 to win)

Fever (-145 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+120 to win)

Mercury (+120 to win) What's the spread?: Fever (-2.5)

Fever (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 162.5

162.5 When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and FACEBOOK

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Mercury Season Stats

In 2023, the Mercury are seventh in the WNBA on offense (79.8 points scored per game) and worst on defense (87.2 points conceded).

On the glass, Phoenix is worst in the WNBA in rebounds (30.3 per game). It is eighth in rebounds conceded (36.0 per game).

This season the Mercury are third-best in the league in assists at 21.2 per game.

Phoenix is the worst squad in the WNBA in turnovers per game (17.7) and third-worst in turnovers forced (12.0).

The Mercury are eighth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (7.2 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (32.1%).

In 2023 Phoenix is best in the league in 3-pointers conceded (6.3 per game) and best in defensive 3-point percentage (29.0%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Mercury Home/Away Splits

In 2022-23, the Mercury averaged 5.6 more points per game at home (83.9) than on the road (78.3).

Phoenix gave up fewer points at home (81.5 per game) than away (86.7) last season.

At home, the Mercury drained 9.4 trifectas per game last season, 1.2 more than they averaged away (8.2). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.5%) than on the road (30.3%).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mercury have been the underdog in three games this season, and they have failed to win any of those contests.

This season, the Mercury have been at least a +120 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Phoenix has one win against the spread this year.

Phoenix is winless ATS (0-3) when playing as at least a 2.5-point underdog this year.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Mercury.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.