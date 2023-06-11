The Phoenix Mercury (1-5) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Indiana Fever (2-5) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, June 11 at 5:00 PM ET.

The Mercury enter this matchup on the heels of a 90-77 loss to the Wings on Friday.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Mercury vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and FACEBOOK

CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and FACEBOOK Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Mercury Player Leaders

Brittney Griner is No. 1 on the Mercury in scoring (21.7 points per game) and rebounding (7.3), and averages 1.5 assists. She also puts up 1.0 steal and 2.8 blocked shots (first in the WNBA).

Diana Taurasi is the Mercury's top assist person (6.3 per game), and she produces 17.3 points and 3.7 rebounds. Her assist average ranks her fourth in the league.

Sug Sutton is putting up 11.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, making 45.5% of her shots from the field.

Sophie Cunningham is posting 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, making 37.5% of her shots from the floor and 26.7% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

The Mercury get 6.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Michaela Onyenwere.

