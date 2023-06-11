The Indiana Fever (1-5) hit the court against the Phoenix Mercury (1-4) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 11, 2023 on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and FACEBOOK.

The matchup has no line set.

Mercury vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and FACEBOOK

Mercury vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercury 85 Fever 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: Phoenix (-3.8) Computer Predicted Total: 166.2

Mercury vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix has posted one win against the spread this year.

Out of Phoenix's games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

Mercury Performance Insights

The Mercury are ninth in the league in points scored (80.4 per game) and third-worst in points conceded (86.6).

In 2023, Phoenix is worst in the league in rebounds (30.2 per game) and sixth in rebounds conceded (35.0).

The Mercury are the worst team in the league in turnovers per game (18.0) and second-worst in turnovers forced (11.6).

The Mercury make 7.8 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.2% from beyond the arc, ranking fifth and ninth, respectively, in the league.

The Mercury are the best team in the league in 3-pointers conceded (6.0 per game) and best in 3-point percentage defensively (29.4%).

Phoenix attempts 37.6% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 62.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.3% of Phoenix's baskets are 3-pointers, and 71.7% are 2-pointers.

