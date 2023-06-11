Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:23 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.167 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 58 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .350.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 63rd in slugging.
- In 69.6% of his 56 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 56 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (10.7%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has had an RBI in 19 games this season (33.9%), including nine multi-RBI outings (16.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 19 of 56 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|.336
|AVG
|.244
|.376
|OBP
|.320
|.579
|SLG
|.300
|14
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|0
|21
|RBI
|8
|19/8
|K/BB
|21/9
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, 1.0 per game).
- Snell (2-6) takes the mound for the Padres in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.21 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 4.21 ERA and 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.
