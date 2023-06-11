Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:24 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Alan Trejo and his .370 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Padres.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is batting .241 with eight doubles and five walks.
- In 51.4% of his 37 games this season, Trejo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- In 37 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Trejo has driven in a run in 10 games this year (27.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight games this year (21.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.232
|.271
|OBP
|.271
|.321
|SLG
|.304
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|3
|11/2
|K/BB
|16/3
|1
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.79 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- The Padres will send Snell (2-6) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.21 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering two hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.21, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .224 against him.
