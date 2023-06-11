The Colorado Rockies, including Alan Trejo and his .370 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is batting .241 with eight doubles and five walks.

In 51.4% of his 37 games this season, Trejo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

In 37 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Trejo has driven in a run in 10 games this year (27.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight games this year (21.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .250 AVG .232 .271 OBP .271 .321 SLG .304 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 10 RBI 3 11/2 K/BB 16/3 1 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings